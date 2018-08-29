Oklahoma surgeon’s invention is helping to save lives

OKLAHOMA CITY – First responders know how important it is to clear the airway of a patient, and now an Oklahoma surgeon’s invention is giving doctors and paramedics a tool to quickly reopen blocked airways.

Dr. Nilesh Vasan created the Vie Scope, an easy tool that simply inserts into the patient’s mouth. The scope gives paramedics a line of sight to the vocal chords, which allows them to place a breathing tube.

Paramedics say the Vie Scope makes things quicker and easier for everyone involved.

