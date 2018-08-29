Purcell voters approve measure to fund operations at local hospital

PURCELL, Okla. – Residents in Purcell voted for a proposition that would continue to pay for the local hospital.

In 2016, voters in Purcell approved a penny sales tax to save Purcell Municipal Hospital.

Board members told News 4 they saw the writing on the wall with other small communities losing their rural hospitals. They said the penny has saved theirs, but it has to continue.

“So, we did find a way to keep it going, and it is critical that our town has this ability because we have an elderly population in Purcell and surrounding areas,” said Todd Clouse, a hospital board member.

The penny sales tax was scheduled to end in 2019.

“That sales tax extension has kept us alive, and we believe it’s very important for the future of the hospital for us to continue this,” said Justin Blankenship, another board member.

On Tuesday, voters headed to the polls to consider a 20-year extension to the sales tax.

Voters overwhelmingly approved the measure on Tuesday.

In all, 79 percent of voters voted in favor of Proposition 1, while only 21% voted against it.