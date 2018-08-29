‘Remember in November’: 6 of 7 GOP incumbents who voted against teacher pay raise bill lose races

OKLAHOMA CITY – ‘Remember in November’ became a battle cry for teachers and education advocates seeking a change at the Capitol. It seems like voters have stuck with that movement after Tuesday’s runoff elections.

In June, voters across the state voted against several Republican incumbents who spoke out and voted against tax hikes to fund teacher pay raises.

Of the 10 “no” voters in the House who were running for re-election, two were defeated outright during the primary election- Rep. Chuck Strohm in Jenks and Rep. Scott McEachin in Tulsa.

Seven others ended up in the Aug. 28 primary runoff against fellow Republicans. Of those seven legislators, six lost their bids for re-election during Tuesday’s runoff.

Travis Dunlap- House District 10

George Faught- House District 14

Bobby Cleveland – House District 20

Jeff Coody- House District 63

Mike Ritze- House District 80

Tess Teague- House District 101.

The only legislator who voted against House Bill 1010XX and survived Tuesday’s runoff election was Rep. Sean Roberts from Pawhuska. In fact, he only won by about 88 votes.