Representatives pay price for voting no to teacher pay raise funding

OKLAHOMA CITY- Education officials say Tuesday night's runoff results speak to putting education first in Oklahoma government.

"The Oklahoma people spoke and they spoke loud and clear."

Alicia Priest, the president of the Oklahoma Education Association talking about last night's election results. 6 of the 7 Republican candidates who voted against the bill that funded the teacher pay raise, lost their run offs.

"The people of Oklahoma believe in their public schools and they believe they need to be funded," said Priest.

Bobby Cleveland is one of those State Representative that didn't vote for House Bill 1010 and lost in the runoffs.

"We were pretty shocked last night,"said Cleveland.

Cleveland claims he voted for teacher raises multiple times just not for the bill that funded the pay increase.

"No where in that bill does it say its for education, I don`t regret anything my people didn't elect me in house district 20 to go up to the capitol and vote for a willy-nilly bill that you don`t know anything about just cause someone says vote for it," said the State Rep from District 20.

Three Republican reps that voted yes on 1010, won their runoffs on Tuesday.. Rep. Cleveland points out some Republicans that voted yes lost in their initial primaries, and he is right. Three incumbents that supported 1010 didn't make it past the June elections

"That`s fake news when you are trying to say that 1010xx is what caused people to get beat, it`s a whole set up, nation wide, trying to get Republican or conservatives out of office," said Rep. Cleveland.

The OEA disagrees. They say this is exactly what they had in mind when they said they would end the walk out and let their voices be heard in the up coming elections.

" I don't think you can deny that that's a big part of why some folks lost and some folks won. I think since the walkout educators and community members have been awakened educators especially have found their voice," said Priest.