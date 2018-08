× Shawnee man barricades himself inside home

SHAWNEE, Okla. – A man barricades himself inside his home after a domestic dispute this evening in Shawnee.

He locked his partner outside, and when she called the police, refused to let anyone inside the home.

Officials eventually had to kick in the door due to his non-compliance.

When they entered the home, they had to pepper spray a dog that was inside.

The man is currently in custody.