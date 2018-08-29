Shawnee police arrest man in connection to fatal shooting

SHAWNEE, Okla. – Shawnee police say they have arrested a man who was wanted in connection to a homicide.

Early Wednesday morning, police responded to an area in Shawnee where Wayne Eric Dyke Jr., 21, was apprehended.

On August 27, at around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Broadway St. and Dewey St. in reference to a homicide.

Witnesses in the area say they saw a white male and an Indian male, who was later identified as Mark Anthony Little, arguing in the street.

The white male, identified as Dyke allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot Little.

Dyke was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center for first-degree murder.