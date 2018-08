× Stop lights out at busy Moore intersection

MOORE, Okla. – The stop lights at SW 19th St. and the West Service Rd. are out and they are expected to cause major delays until tomorrow afternoon.

Moore drivers are advised to take extra time or find an alternate route.

The traffic lights at SW 19th and West Service are not working. Repairs are in progress but expect delays until tomorrow afternoon. Due to the high volume of traffic at that intersection, traffic flow will be greatly delayed. Thanks for your patience. — Moore Police Dept. (@MoorePolice) August 30, 2018

SW 19th is an especially busy road during the school year, with both Southmoore and Moore high schools able to access the restaurants along the road for lunch.

We will keep you updated when the road reopens.