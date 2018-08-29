Suggested routes: Norman police preparing for OU game day traffic

NORMAN, Okla. – As thousands of fans are expected to flood the streets of Norman for the start of Sooners’ football season, city leaders are warning drivers about a few spots that could cause you to be late to the game.

At this point, all local I-35 interchanges are open.

Norman police will only provide traffic assistance at all intersections along Lindsey Street, from I-35 to Elm Ave., prior to and after the game.

Lindsey Street will be one-way for eastbound traffic pregame, and for westbound traffic post game between Berry Rd. and Elm Ave. to improve traffic flow. Brooks St. will also be one-way for eastbound traffic post game from Jenkins Ave. to Classen Blvd.

After the game, officers will be providing traffic assistance along routes heading east from the stadium to 12th Ave. E. and from Lindsey to Robinson, along 12 Ave. E.

Parking

Areas immediately around the university and Campus Corner are barricaded in several locations, preventing or restricting all vehicle traffic. Parking adjacent to the stadium is by permit only.

Violations that will result in towing include: parking along yellow curbs and inside fire lanes, blocking a fire hydrant, blocking a driveway or street, illegal use of handicapped parking and illegally parking on private property.

If you park on private property, use locations that have proven trustworthy. Police occasionally receive reports of individuals collecting money for parking on property they do not own. Do not block sidewalks.

The Norman Police Department is encouraging fans to plan their travel route ahead of time, arrive early, park legally and enjoy the game.