The Little Axe High School band was happy with matching t-shirts until a chance Facebook post changed everything.

LITTLE, AXE, OKLAHOMA -- The fact you can even listen to a B-flat scale is reason for a victory march at this rural school district.

When band conductor Matt Horton took the job in April it had been a few years since the school even had a band director, or any student to march.

"I knew it was re-starting after a lay off," he says, "And the building and all that needed to be fixed up."

So he's spending class time getting a few pep band classics ready including 'Go Big Blue'.

Matt has them snapping to attention a little better and marching in time.

But his biggest success so far arrived just before the first school day thanks to a timely glance at a Facebood post for band directors.

"It just dropped in my lap," he recalls. "The luck of the draw."

Matt just happened to be the first to respond to a post from a high school in Florida that wanted to give away their old uniforms to a school that didn't have any.

Horton says, "I mentioned that I was the new band director of Little Axe Public Schools, and that we would like their uniforms."

"I thought there was no way in the world. Then I clicked back."

"The last thing he (the other band director) typed in was, 'you're very welcome'."

A Little Axe alumni family just happened to be in Florida a few weeks back.

They rented a U-Haul trailer and 121 snappy blue and black uniforms, complete with Shako hats and plumes, arrived the weekend before classes began.

Buying these used would have cost at least $60,000.

The bill for new uniforms of this quality might reach $100,000, way above the t-shirt budget Matt was expecting to pay.

One of the excited band students says, "My sister showed me some other outfits in Arkansas and they're at least $1,000."

"That's pretty cool," a percussionist chimes in.

He can't tell for sure yet but these uniforms might just help his band play a little better, march a little more crisply, and, certainly, look sharper on Friday nights at halftime when these Indians take the field.

Matt Horton and his band will officially unveil their new uniforms at a home game against Lexington on September 21, 2018.