University of Oklahoma announces interim vice president for research

NORMAN, Okla. – The University of Oklahoma has announced who has been appointed to the position of interim vice president for research.

President James L. Gallogly says professor and dean Randall Hewes will take the interim position.

Hewes replaces Kelvin Droegemeier, who was nominated for a White House position and stepped down earlier this month.

“It is an honor and privilege for me to have this opportunity to serve OU as the interim vice president for research,” said Hewes. “Under President Gallogly’s leadership, I expect us to work rapidly and ambitiously to make major advances in research and graduate education. I am excited to be a part of these efforts to help guide OU into a new era of excellence.”

Hewes, dean of the Graduate College, has been a member of the OU faculty for the past 17 years, and has taught undergraduate courses in cell biology and cell/molecular neurobiology in Norman.

He also served as chair of the Department of Biology from 2011 to 2015, and of the Faculty Senate from 2014 to 2015.

“Randy has shown incredible dedication to the university and brings a high level of experience in research efforts to this interim role,” said Gallogly. “His appointment will be an asset to our goal of doubling research over the next five years.”

Hewes will continue to serve as dean of the OU Graduate College.