Victim’s mom takes stand in dentist’s murder trial

OKLAHOMA CITY - The mother of 19-month-old Lincoln Lewis took the stand Wednesday as her former boyfriend, Bert Franklin, is on trial for killing the little boy.

Roxanne Randall is expected to be on the stand all day.

She testified about the night Lewis allegedly was injured.

Randall said she was upstairs and Franklin was downstairs with Lewis when she heard what she described as “a loud noise, a loud thud.”

She said Franklin told her it was the dog, and when she came downstairs testified that Lewis was lying on the couch and Franklin told her he had fallen asleep.

Lewis died from a traumatic brain injury a couple days later after being hospitalized that night.