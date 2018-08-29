Walking Dead-like assault in Oklahoma City sends 2 people to the hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are calling it the "Walking Dead assault." Oklahoma City police said a group of people confronted their victims on the street with a sword, machete and two axes and, now, one man is in jail.

“I've seen a high-speed chase. I have noticed someone up the street has gotten shot and murdered,” said Tiffany Young.

Those are just few examples of how bad Young said her neighborhood has become. Now, she can add another dangerous and bizarre attack to the list.

“It went from regular hand and fist fighting to people coming out with machetes,” Young said.

It was close to 2 o'clock early Tuesday morning when police said two men were walking down Southwest 48th and Land when a car alarm went off.

“The victim, when they made contact, explained he and a friend were walking down the street; that's when four people came out of the house carrying various weapons,” said Officer Megan Morgan.

The four people were all carrying the weapons after confronting the men for allegedly breaking into cars.

“Officers were able to find several of these weapons; apparently, there were two axes, a machete and a sword; the machete was actually used to assault these victims,” Morgan said.

Police were able to arrest Christopher Hernandez for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Police said he was the only one that attacked the victims.

Hernandez allegedly used the machete to slash the arm of one man.

The other victim was struck over the head and has a fractured skull.

“It's dangerous now; that's bad to say; but it's true,” Young said.

Hernandez said the victims actually attacked him with baseball bats once he and the others confronted them about allegedly breaking into cars, but police told us there was no proof of the claim.