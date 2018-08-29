Watch: Oklahoma man’s creative proposal surprises movie-goers

BUFFALO, Okla. – Movie-goers at an Oklahoma theater were treated to more than just the latest flick recently.

Jim Dodd met Kathy Camin when they were just children on the playground.

As they grew older, they remained friends but went their separate ways with their own lives.

Dodd says after 32 years, they reconnected and started dating again.

Last Saturday, Camin planned a girl’s night to go see ‘Momma Mia! Here We Go Again’ at the movie theater in Buffalo, Oklahoma.

They had no idea that Dodd had planned a special proposal for the entire theater to see.

He told their story through a video, which aired before the movie at the theater. Once it was finished, he surprised Camin with a proposal.

She said yes!

Congratulations!