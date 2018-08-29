Water line break in Lawton affects correctional facility

LAWTON, Okla. – A water line break has cut service to the Lawton Correctional Facility.

The service will be cut for approximately 12 hours.

The facility has several days worth of bottled water, as well as numerous resources in place to ensure inmates have access to water for drinking, food preparation and flushing toilets.

Additional portable toilets will be acquired and a tanker truck has been requested from an area volunteer fire department to assist.

LCF is a privately operated medium/maximum-security prison that houses more than 2,600 male inmates.