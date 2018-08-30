1 arrested, 3 on the loose following hit-and-run in southwest Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - One person has been arrested and police are still searching for three suspects following a hit-and-run and crash. It happened around 5 a.m. near SW 89th and May.

"I heard the crash. It was a big boom," Sharee Silver told News 4.

Silver woke up to chaos early Thursday morning.

"A vehicle was driving down the road. A truck pulled out in front of them, very nearly hit them, just barely missed them," said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Turns out, the truck was stolen. After nearly causing a crash, the four suspects inside the truck started throwing things at the car they almost hit.

"Car followed them for a little ways, called 911. Then, one of the occupants of the truck pointed a shotgun at the victims in the car," Knight said.

However, no shots were fired.

A short time later, near SW 86th and Miller, the suspects ran into a pick-up parked in a driveway, which backed into a mini van parked in front of it and that caused the mini van to hit the home.

"Hit so hard, you could tell it hit hard. I run outside, and I could see a truck in the intersection and a car pulled up behind it," Silver, the homeowner, said.

The crash left a big crack in the wall inside Silver's home.

After causing the crash, the suspects ran from the scene.

"I heard the neighbors over here, they were saying get out of our backyard. So, obviously, somebody jumped out and hopped their fence," Silver said.

Police caught up to one of the suspects, 22-year-old Malachi Bond and took him into custody.

"I hope they catch them. I really do because their irresponsibility have caused numerous people a lot of money for no reason. So, they need to be taught this isn't acceptable behavior," Silver said.

Bond was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for driving a stolen vehicle.

The other three suspects are still on the run.

If you have information that can help police, call crime stoppers at 405-235-7300.