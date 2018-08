BARTLESVILLE, Okla. – A 13-year-old girl was arrested after she allegedly made a threat against Bartlesville Public Schools.

FOX 23 reports the girl was a student at Central Middle School and made a threat.

School officials learned of the threat after students told them they reportedly overheard threats from the girl.

The student was arrested at her home Wednesday night.

The nature of the threat has not been released.

An increase in security was present at the school on Thursday.