Ada High School placed on administrative lockout after threatening message found

ADA, Okla. – Ada High School has been placed on administrative lockout after officials found a threatening message.

According to The Ada News, police are at the school and there is no reason to believe any students are in immediate danger.

Superintendent Mike Anderson, with Ada City Schools, told News 4 that officials found a threatening message spray-painted on a maintenance building earlier today.

As a result, the district call local authorities and placed the high school campus on lockout as a precaution.

“Earlier today, a threatening message, spray-painted on the back of one of our maintenance buildings was discovered. As a result, we immediately contacted law-enforcement and placed our high school campus on Administrative Lockout. We have also initiated an increased police presence in and around our district. Each of our school sites will continue to be vigilant and very aware of their surroundings, not only throughout the rest of the day, but in the coming days as well. As always, the safety and well-being of our students and faculty is our highest priority. District officials and the Ada Police Department are monitoring the situation closely and investigating the circumstances thoroughly,” a message to parents read.