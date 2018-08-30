Enid man faces blackmail charges after allegedly threatening to send naked photos of victim

ENID, Okla. — An Enid man faces felony charges of blackmail for allegedly threatening to send nude pictures of a woman to her employer.

Brad Thomas, 47, is scheduled for a bond appearance next month before Special District Judge Brian Lovell.

According to an affidavit filed this month, a woman reported to the Enid Police Department that Thomas was harassing her by text, email, and social media. The woman told police she had to delete nude photographs of herself allegedly posted by Thomas on Facebook.

Court documents also state Thomas emailed the woman, saying he would give her money back that he owed her if she would perform certain sexual acts.

According to police, Thomas also threatened to send nude pictures of her to her boss.

“I bet he would think you’re a model employee that needs a raise!!” a text read.

Police instructed the woman to conduct several calls with Thomas in their presence and arrange for Thomas to come to her apartment. In one incident, Thomas began to Facetime with the woman and demanded she walk around her apartment to prove no one was there. A sergeant with the Enid Police stayed out of camera view.

Thomas then texted the woman and told her to wait outside her apartment in the hallway for him to arrive, according to the affadavit in the case. When Thomas arrived, police placed him under arrest.

A bond appearance for Thomas is scheduled for Sept. 24.