Firebirds Wood Fired Grill opening first restaurant in the state in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A restaurant that has been named one of the nation’s ‘top emerging restaurant chains’ will be opening its doors in Oklahoma City in less than two weeks!

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, which specializes in aged steaks, fresh seafood, chicken and ribs, will open its first location in the state on September 12.

“For our first Oklahoma location, we could not think of a better place than Oklahoma City,” said CEO Mark Eason. “Firebirds’ vibrant, energetic atmosphere and bold, creative flavors are a perfect fit for this market.”

The restaurant will offer banquet services, catering, gift cards and online ordering for ToGo.

Firebirds will be open Sundays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The restaurant will be located at Chisholm Creek, just south of the John Kilpatrick Turnpike and W. Memorial Rd. in Oklahoma City.