Inside lanes on I-35 SB, just south of Britton Rd., blocked due to jackknifed semi
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to jackknifed semi on I-35 southbound, just south of Britton Road.
The semi has leaked approximately 20-30 gallons of diesel.
Hazmat crews responded to the scene and a cleanup crew is on the way.
The inside lanes on I-35 SB are closed.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.
TAC 2 | HAZMAT – SB I-35 south of Britton Rd | A semi has jackknifed and is leaking diesel. HazMat Crews are responding. The inside lanes are blocked. Please use caution in the area. – DM 1:04 p.m.
UPDATE | SB I-35 South of Britton Rd. | Firefighters advise this truck has leaked approx 20-30 gallons of diesel. The leak has been plugged by OKCFD HazMat Team. A clean-up crew is enroute. Two inside lanes of I-35 still closed. Continue to Use Caution In The Area. – DM 1:34 p.m.
