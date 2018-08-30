× Inside lanes on I-35 SB, just south of Britton Rd., blocked due to jackknifed semi

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to jackknifed semi on I-35 southbound, just south of Britton Road.

The semi has leaked approximately 20-30 gallons of diesel.

Hazmat crews responded to the scene and a cleanup crew is on the way.

The inside lanes on I-35 SB are closed.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.

