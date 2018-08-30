Lime rolls out electric scooters in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Less than a month after rental scooters came to Oklahoma City, residents will have another option for traveling through downtown areas.

On Thursday, Lime rolled out its electric scooters in Oklahoma City after receiving the proper permits.

“Lime is very excited to begin offering our dock-free scooters here in Oklahoma City. Look for our scooters in Midtown, Bricktown, Paseo, The Plaza, and all across the city!” said Sam Sadle, director of strategic development with Lime.

Lime currently operates in over 80 markets and is the largest shared bike and scooter provider in the United States.

“The Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership is excited to see new transportation options come to our community, including Lime. We look forward to partnering with Lime and The City of Oklahoma City to enhance community education and expand partnerships in the coming weeks,” said Mallory O’Neill, director of district management for Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership.

Officials say the Lime-S scooters cost $1 to unlock and 15 cents per minute of riding. All of Lime’s scooters are GPS and 3G-enabled, making it simple for riders to find, unlock and pick up a vehicle. When the ride is finished, simply end the ride on the app and park by the street curb or a bike rack.

Lime-S riders must be 18 years or older, have a valid driver’s license, and wear a helmet.