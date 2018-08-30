× Man biking from Yukon to Minnesota to raise funds for Oklahoma heart research

YUKON, Okla. – A man will begin his journey from Yukon to Minnesota on Saturday in hopes of raising money for the Oklahoma Heart Hospital Research Foundation.

Jeff Neumann says he will start the 856-mile trip on September 1 to Minnesota over a two and half week period and will then return to Oklahoma again on bike towards the end of the month, making the entire trip more than 1,700 miles.

Neumann was diagnosed with hypertension four years ago.

“One morning last April I started having some pain in my chest, weakness and was short of breath. I called a friend and was told to immediately get to the Oklahoma Heart Hospital. And I’m very glad I did. The very next day Dr. Norman put a stent in and saved my life! said Neumann. “I am so thankful for the expert care I received at the Heart Hospital, so I want to give back and help raise money for the OHH Research Foundation. This foundation helps patients with heart disease through research, a Free Medical Clinic for the Uninsured and a Good Samaritan Fund for patient assistance.”

If you would like to donate to hep in the fight against heart disease, a GoFundMe page has been set up through the Oklahoma Heart Hospital.