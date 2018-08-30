McLoud police investigating report of man impersonating officers

MCLOUD, Okla. – Authorities in McLoud are investigating after receiving a report of a man impersonating a police officer in the area.

Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, McLoud officers were called to the area of I-40 and McLoud Rd. after receiving a 911 call about a man impersonating an officer.

The victim told police that a black 2005 to 2010 Ford Mustang with red and blue lights pulled behind him when he was heading eastbound on I-40, near McLoud Rd.

After the alleged suspect turned on his lights, the victim pulled off the interstate and stopped on McLoud Rd.

When the suspect reached the victim’s car, he demanded the victim’s driver’s license, registration and insurance. The victim says he handed over his driver’s license, but didn’t hand over anything else because he knew something wasn’t right.

As the suspect returned to his vehicle, the victim called 911 to make sure the traffic stop was legitimate. That’s when he learned there were no Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers, Shawnee police officers or McLoud police officers in the area.

At that point, the alleged suspect ordered the victim out of his vehicle. However, the victim refused and requested a supervisor come to the scene.

According to the McLoud Police Department, the alleged suspect put his hand on his gun and ordered the victim to exit the car. After realizing the victim was on the phone with 911, the alleged suspect went back to his car and left the scene.

The alleged suspect is described as a 30 to 35-year-old Hispanic or Native American man, standing 6’0″ tall with a slender or medium build. He was last seen wearing a gray polo shirt, a black tactical vest, blue jeans and a police duty belt with a badge, handgun and handcuffs.

The black Mustang reportedly had dark-tinted windows, including the top half of the windshield. The lighting on the vehicle was described as red lights in the grill, red and blue lights in the visor and blue and white lights near the rear view mirror.

The victim was able to give officers part of the car tag, “ZA652.”

Officials say this is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on the case, call Det. Smith at the McLoud Police Department.