Multiple casualties in New Mexico bus crash, state police say

(CNN) — Multiple people were killed and others suffered serious injuries Thursday in a crash involving a passenger bus in northwestern New Mexico, state police said.

The crash occurred along Interstate 40 in McKinley County, state police said.

“Officers and EMS teams are still working the scene actively,” New Mexico state police tweeted, indicating the incident happened near Thoreau.

The Greyhound bus involved in the crash carried 47 passengers, the company told CNN affiliate KOAT. The bus was traveling from St. Louis to Los Angeles.

According to the Greyhound’s bus tracker, this bus made a quick stop in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Elk City just two days ago.

This is a developing story.