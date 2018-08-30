× New, unique foods coming to Oklahoma State Fair

OKLAHOMA CITY – Thousands of Oklahomans will head to State Fair Park next month to enjoy the Oklahoma State Fair.

In addition to rides, games and exhibits, one of the main attractions at the event is the food.

On Thursday, officials with the Oklahoma State Fair released the new foods the guests will be able to try this year.

Drizzled Muffins : A Latte Love Coffee House is serving up warm muffins with chocolate, caramel or white chocolate drizzled on top.

: A Latte Love Coffee House is serving up warm muffins with chocolate, caramel or white chocolate drizzled on top. Beef Poke Bowl : Coco Flow has created a savory bowl of marinated beef, rice, pickled cucumbers, fried onions, greens and avocado in a soy vinaigrette.

: Coco Flow has created a savory bowl of marinated beef, rice, pickled cucumbers, fried onions, greens and avocado in a soy vinaigrette. Cotton Candy Pie : Cutie Pies Concessions is putting a twist on this timeless fair food by transforming it in to pie form.

: Cutie Pies Concessions is putting a twist on this timeless fair food by transforming it in to pie form. Root Beer Float Pie : Cutie Pies is also providing another twist on a classic desert with a delectable Root Beer Float Pie.

: Cutie Pies is also providing another twist on a classic desert with a delectable Root Beer Float Pie. Cherry Limeade Pie : What better way to enjoy this fan favorite than in a pie?

: What better way to enjoy this fan favorite than in a pie? Deep-Fried Hot Pepper Rings : Pickle Pete’s is offering these deep-fried hot pepper rings for those who enjoy the spicier things in life.

: Pickle Pete’s is offering these deep-fried hot pepper rings for those who enjoy the spicier things in life. Deep-Fried Buffalo Chicken Wing Dip : Diventuri folded a Buffalo Chicken Wing Dip into a crispy shell, deep-fried and served with ranch.

: Diventuri folded a Buffalo Chicken Wing Dip into a crispy shell, deep-fried and served with ranch. Mac-N-Cheese Topped with Ground Beef and Fries : MacTastic is returning this year to introduce this beefy, cheesy pasta and potato combo.

: MacTastic is returning this year to introduce this beefy, cheesy pasta and potato combo. Frozen Sweet Tea : MacTastic has also created the perfect drink for you to cool down.

: MacTastic has also created the perfect drink for you to cool down. Cheese Curd Taco : O’Neil is putting a twist on the taco. Enjoy melt-in-your-mouth cheese curds atop this beef taco piled high with all of your favorite taco fixins.

: O’Neil is putting a twist on the taco. Enjoy melt-in-your-mouth cheese curds atop this beef taco piled high with all of your favorite taco fixins. Cookie Fries : Dip these delicious shortbread cookies into berry sauce, from Coco Flow.

: Dip these delicious shortbread cookies into berry sauce, from Coco Flow. Funnel Cake Burger : Everything you love about the half pound burger, but the buns have been replaced with funnel cakes at Porky’s.

: Everything you love about the half pound burger, but the buns have been replaced with funnel cakes at Porky’s. Gourmet Donut Burger : Porky’s also created the donut burger where the buns of the burger are not donuts. Each bun is topped with your choice of Oreos, Apple Jacks, Fruit Loops or Double Bacon.

: Porky’s also created the donut burger where the buns of the burger are not donuts. Each bun is topped with your choice of Oreos, Apple Jacks, Fruit Loops or Double Bacon. BBQ Chicken and Bacon Calzone : Rodney and Lisa Pizza Stand stuffed a calzone full of BBQ chicken.

: Rodney and Lisa Pizza Stand stuffed a calzone full of BBQ chicken. Fish & Chips: San Diego’s Original Fish & Chips gives fairgoers a taste of the sea without leaving Oklahoma.

San Diego’s Original Fish & Chips gives fairgoers a taste of the sea without leaving Oklahoma. Waffle Wrapped Snow Ice : Snow S’more is taking this classic cold treat to a new level with their Waffle Wrapped Snow Ice.

: Snow S’more is taking this classic cold treat to a new level with their Waffle Wrapped Snow Ice. Beer Cheese Bacon Fries : The Bacon Habit created an artisan beer cheese topped with real crumbled bacon over a tray of fresh fries.

: The Bacon Habit created an artisan beer cheese topped with real crumbled bacon over a tray of fresh fries. Flaming Hot Cheetos Fish Taco : San Diego’s Original Fish & Chips has put a twist on a classic fish taco by adding a crunchy favorite to the mix.

: San Diego’s Original Fish & Chips has put a twist on a classic fish taco by adding a crunchy favorite to the mix. Meatball On-a-Stick : The Greek Garden introduces a portable meatball for those on the go.

: The Greek Garden introduces a portable meatball for those on the go. Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage : You can find a cheesy, spicy Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage at The Roadhouse.

: You can find a cheesy, spicy Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage at The Roadhouse. S’more Eggroll : The Urb Express created a traditional eggroll wrapper filled with marshmallow and chocolate, deep-fried, rolled in graham cracker bits and drizzled with chocolate.

: The Urb Express created a traditional eggroll wrapper filled with marshmallow and chocolate, deep-fried, rolled in graham cracker bits and drizzled with chocolate. Breakfast Taco : The Urban Taco fixed together piping hot eggs, meat, pico de gallo, and melty cheese enveloped in a taco shell.

: The Urban Taco fixed together piping hot eggs, meat, pico de gallo, and melty cheese enveloped in a taco shell. Campfire Taco : The Urban Taco has a waffle cone filled with marshmallows, fresh strawberries, decadent chocolate chips and gooey caramel.

: The Urban Taco has a waffle cone filled with marshmallows, fresh strawberries, decadent chocolate chips and gooey caramel. Kit-Kat Fries : Granny’s is offering deep-fried Kit-Kats to create a combination of flavors that you won’t be able to resist.

: Granny’s is offering deep-fried Kit-Kats to create a combination of flavors that you won’t be able to resist. Gourmet Kool Kreemz On-a-Stick: Fairgoers can look forward to this new sweet treat from Your Just Desserts.

In addition to the new items, a few unique fan favorites are returning to the lineup:

Watermelon Salsa : This fresh salsa can be found at Cutie Pies Concessions.

: This fresh salsa can be found at Cutie Pies Concessions. Wonder Boy Corn Dog: Diamond Dawgs is back with their famous Wonder Boy- a Cap’n Crunch battered corn dog served with honey mustard dipping sauce.

Diamond Dawgs is back with their famous Wonder Boy- a Cap’n Crunch battered corn dog served with honey mustard dipping sauce. Avocado Fries : Gringos is bring back warm and crispy avocado fries with sour cream and salsa for dipping.

: Gringos is bring back warm and crispy avocado fries with sour cream and salsa for dipping. Deep-Fried Coffee : Gringos also provides your caffeine fix with this fried treat.

: Gringos also provides your caffeine fix with this fried treat. Honey Bun Bacon Cheeseburger : Harvell Concessions is bringing back this bacon cheeseburger encased in sweet and sticky Honey Buns.

: Harvell Concessions is bringing back this bacon cheeseburger encased in sweet and sticky Honey Buns. Gator Burger & Gator Bites : Layne Concessions provides a taste of the exotic with a gator burger, or bites if you just want to sample it.

: Layne Concessions provides a taste of the exotic with a gator burger, or bites if you just want to sample it. Mac N Cheese Burger : Layne Concessions marries two fan favorites with their juicy, cheesy Mac N Cheese Burger.

: Layne Concessions marries two fan favorites with their juicy, cheesy Mac N Cheese Burger. Frosted Flakes Chicken On-A-Stick : Tender and juicy chicken dipped in batter and rolled in Frosted Flakes cereal and deep-fried at Netterfield’s Popcorn & Lemonade.

: Tender and juicy chicken dipped in batter and rolled in Frosted Flakes cereal and deep-fried at Netterfield’s Popcorn & Lemonade. PB&J Burger : Porky’s provides a half-pound burger with peanut butter and jalapenos with their PB&J Burger.

: Porky’s provides a half-pound burger with peanut butter and jalapenos with their PB&J Burger. Deep-Fried Watermelon : Porky’s also has a fair twist on a classic summer treat.

: Porky’s also has a fair twist on a classic summer treat. Bacon Cheddar Meatloaf Cupcake : The Sweet Shop is serving up meatloaf, topped with mashed potato icing and bacon & cheddar sprinkles.

: The Sweet Shop is serving up meatloaf, topped with mashed potato icing and bacon & cheddar sprinkles. Caveman Turkey Leg : The Bacon Habit has a giant turkey keg wrapped in almost a pound of bacon and slow cooked to perfection.

: The Bacon Habit has a giant turkey keg wrapped in almost a pound of bacon and slow cooked to perfection. Pork Chop On-A-Stick : The Pork Council has a portable version of a fan favorite.

: The Pork Council has a portable version of a fan favorite. Funnel Cake Fries : The Urb Express brings the classic funnel cake in fry form.

: The Urb Express brings the classic funnel cake in fry form. WonderStick Ice Cream: This J-shaped ice cream cone is unique in its form and that makes it easier to eat without drips. The cone is gluten-free, thick and crunchy, and doesn’t get soggy.

The Oklahoma State Fair will be held from Sept. 13 through Sept. 23 at State Fair Park.