Norman police expanding ‘Operation Cadence’ for Labor Day weekend 

NORMAN, Okla. – The Norman Police Department is expanding its traffic safety enforcement project, Operation Cadence, by working in partnership with law enforcement in communities along I-35 for Labor Day weekend.

During the 2016 Labor Day holiday weekend, 10 people died and 226 people were injured in collisions on Oklahoma roads.

Operation Cadence is named in memory of Cadence Gordon, who was tragically killed in a collision caused by a driver under the influence of narcotics in Norman on Labor Day in 2013. The operation will focus on reducing impaired driving.

If you plan on consuming alcohol this holiday weekend, plan ahead and designate a sober driver. If impaired, call a taxi, friend, or family member to drive you home. Do not drink and drive.

There will be several checkpoints, as well as saturation patrols this weekend.