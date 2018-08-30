× Officials investigate death of inmate at Oklahoma County Jail

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma County are investigating the death of an inmate at the Oklahoma County Jail.

On July 19, officials say 41-year-old Jeremy Lee Simmons was booked into the jail by Bethany police on a domestic abuse charge.

Around 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday, staff members found Simmons unresponsive in his cell during a sight check. Immediately, they began life saving measures and called for an ambulance.

However, Simmons died at the scene.

Now, investigators with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office are looking into Simmons’ death.

His exact cause of death will be determined by the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office.