Officials release Labor Day holiday schedule for Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY – The City of Oklahoma City has released the Labor Day holiday schedule for the city.
Labor Day: Monday, September 3
- City offices closed.
- No residential trash, recycling and bulky waste pickup. Makeup day Wednesday, Sept. 5.
- No EMBARK bus service.
- Animal Welfare shelter closed.
- Household Hazardous Waste Facility closed.
- Family aquatic centers open noon to 6 p.m., and spraygrounds open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Northeast, Woodson and Foster pools closed.
- City recreation centers, senior centers and gyms closed.
- Will Rogers Gardens outdoor grounds open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., but Exhibition Center and Ed Lycan Conservatory will be closed.
- Martin Park Nature Center trails open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., but Visitors Center will be closed.
- Municipal Court pay window closed.