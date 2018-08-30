Oklahoma mom finds unused supplies in elementary school’s dumpster, gives them to those in need 

TULSA, Okla. – A Tulsa mom is giving back to those in need after she found unused school supplies in an elementary school’s dumpster.

Kat Knight said she made three trips to the dumpster at McKinley Elementary School last week and found unused school supplies.

“I might have saved a little more than $9,000,” she said. “I understand updating books, I get that, but can we donate these books?”

So, Knight decided to donate a portion of the supplies to Special Kids Learning Center, a non-profit with an annual budget of $2,500 for school supplies.

“Running a small non-profit, we don’t waste anything, nothing goes to waste,” said Special Kids Learning Center director Joanne Williams. “We choose primarily to serve kids who receive subsidized childcare, we’re not making ends meet. We’re not bringing in enough every week to pay our teachers.”

Knight also gave some of the supplies to a grandmother who is helping teach her grandchildren.

The school district told KJRH that it’s common to get new curricular materials, and there’s limited storage for old materials.

“If I have to dumpster dive until everybody is taken care of then I will,” Knight said.