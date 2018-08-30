× One man arrested in connection to SW Oklahoma City hit-and-run accident

OKLAHOMA CITY – One man was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run accident in southwest Oklahoma City, but police say there are still three other suspects at large.

Around 5 a.m. Thursday, four suspects in a stolen pickup hit another driver near SW 89th and May.

The suspects started throwing things at the other vehicle because they were mad the driver allegedly pulled out in front of them.

That’s when the suspects threatened the victim with a shotgun and drove off, hitting a parked car in a driveway near SW 86th and Miller. The car that was hit another parked car in front of it, and smashed into the window of a home.

Police arrested 22-year-old Malachi Bond in connection to the incident.

The three other suspects are still at large.