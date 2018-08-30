OSU kicks off stadium beer sales

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STILLWATER, Okla. - Oklahoma State, making the first pour and now officially selling beer to all at home games.

“I think it’s a good idea,” said OSU fan, Faith.

“Makes it more fun for people to just have a beer and enjoy the game,” said Bambi, from Ponca City.

“I feel like it enhances the game day experience a little bit," said Shelby from Stillwater.

Beer had been served on the club level and suites for years but now 22 kiosks are set up throughout the stadium. Lines were long at each and every one during the opener against Missouri State.

“I think its good. I think its good you don’t have to walk all the way out and come all the way back.”

"Id prefer to see some craft beer and things like that, but I think its going to improve the experience overall. I'm happy about it," said local man, Brian Farley.

Only two beers are allowed to be bought at a time and there is no re-entering the stadium, that includes after the half.

“I'm happy they are selling. The leaving at halftime situation kinda bums me out 'cause we like to leave at halftime,” said Andrew from Tulsa.

The price of beer's 8 bucks for the domestics and $9 for 16 ounces of the Stilly wheat.

“The price too high, too low? 8 dollars for a Bud Light in my opinion is pretty high but it’s a game day experience so why not,” said Andrew.

Fans we talked to seemed happy to keep some of the game day beer dollars going back into the program. As for how many dollars? OSU officials say they just don’t know as Thursday's the maiden voyage.