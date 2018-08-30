Pistols firing: Cowboys win first game of the season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STILLWATER, Okla. - OSU wins their first football game of the season by a landslide.

The Pokes started the season against Missouri State at the Boone Pickens Stadium.

OSU has a few fresh faces on the field this season: Taylor Cornelius and Jim Knowles, but fans didn't have to worry about how they'd fare.

It didn't take long for that prolific Oklahoma State offense to strike. Heisman hopeful Justice Hill capped off an eight play drive with a three yard touchdown run to give the Cowboys a 7-0 lead.

The Pokes would add a field goal on their next possession, but late in the first, Jalen McCleskey, the talented senior wide receiver scored from five yards out on a reverse to give OSU a 17-0 lead.

Jim Knowles' new look defense forced a three and out and on the first play of the Cowboys next drive, Justice Hill broke off a 93 yard run. Hill was pretty quiet after that and didn't play much. The junior carried the ball ten times for 122 yards and one score. That Cowboy drive would close with Cornelius throwing his first touchdown pass of the season to Sione Finefeuiaki. OSU had a 24-0 lead in the second.

Knowles would be pleased again as Kenneth Edison-McGruder stripped and stole the ball from Missouri State, but the Pokes couldn't capitalize. Taylor Cornelius then threw his first interception of the season.

Cornelius would respond on the next drive though. He connected with Tylan Wallace on a 21 yard touchdown strike and the route was on. The Cowboys took a 31-7 lead into halftime.

In the 2nd half, more of the same for the Cowboys, Cornelius found McCleskey for an 18 yard touchdown over the middle. It was McCleskey's 2nd touchdown of the night. 38-7 OSU.

After Missouri State found paydirt, the depth of the OSU backfield showed itself. Chuba Hubbard scampered 54 yards for the touchdown to give the Cowboys a 45-15 advantage on a beautiful strike from Cornelius.

McCleskey wasn't close to done either. He caught another touchdown from Cornelius. Jalen McCleskey finished the night with six catches for 66 yards, two receiving touchdowns and the one rushing score from the first half.

Taylor Cornelius was done after that as well. A solid debut for the senior who finished 24-34, 295 yards, five touchdowns and just one interception.

OSU closed their scoring run in the 4th when LD Brown hustled 77 yards for the touchdown. He carried the ball 10 times for 115 yards.

The Cowboys closed out the Bears 58-17 to win their 50th home opening game in program history. Next up for Oklahoma State, South Alabama comes to Boone Pickens Stadium September 8th.