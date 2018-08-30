Police arrest four people after more than 30 firearms, drugs discovered at Altus home

ALTUS, Okla. – Four people were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a home in Altus.

On August 24, police responded to Hobby Lobby to check on the welfare of two children, ages nine and 10, who were left unattended.

Investigators learned that the children were dropped off at the store around 3 p.m. by the biological father’s girlfriend, 42-year-old Evon Pena.

The children were taken to the police department and met with DHS officials.

It was later discovered that the children’s father, 49-year-old Jose Alcorta Jr. and Pena were using narcotics in the home and in the presence of one of the children.

Officials then obtained a search warrant and executed it at a home near N Park Lane and Falcon Road.

Methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, 31 firearms, which included shotguns, rifles and handguns, were found at the home.

The serial number on one of the guns had been removed, and eight of firearms had been reported as stolen.

Police also found two sawed off shotguns, and a ballistic vest that was reported stolen in August 2015.

Four people were arrested in connection to the incident: 71-year-old Jose Alcorta Sr. faces several firearm charges; 37-year-old Jamie Alcorta faces a firearm charge; 49-year-old Jose Alcorta Jr. faces firearm, drug and child abuse charges; and, 42-year-old Evon Pena faces child neglect, child abuse, firearm and drug charges.