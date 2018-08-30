Police investigate threat involving 13-year-old boy, Drumright Public Schools

DRUMRIGHT, Okla. – Police in Drumright are investigating after a threat was allegedly made by a student.

Junior high and high school students were sent home with a note for parents about the threat.

The superintendent says they called law enforcement immediately after learning of the threat.

The letter told parents that no students or staff were in immediate danger, along with disciplinary action and possible law enforcement action will be taken.

KJRH reports that Drumright police say the threat involves a 13-year-old boy.