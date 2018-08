OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are looking for several suspects in connection to a hit-and-run accident in southwest Oklahoma City.

Crews responded to the area near SW 89th and May Thursday morning.

Police say three suspects were in a stolen vehicle when they crashed into another vehicle. The suspects then got out and fled the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Officials tell News 4 they are searching for the three suspects, and have not released any suspect descriptions.