President Trump endorses Kevin Stitt for governor in tweet

OKLAHOMA CITY – Less than two days after Republican voters in Oklahoma selected their candidate for governor, the president has announced his endorsement.

After a close race between former Oklahoma City mayor Mick Cornett and Tulsa businessman Kevin Stitt, it was determined that Stitt won the runoff vote for Republican gubernatorial candidate Tuesday night.

Cornett had 45% of the votes with a total of 137,261, while Stitt took home 55% with 164,816 votes.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced his support for Stitt.

“Kevin Stitt ran a great winning campaign against a very tough opponent in Oklahoma. Kevin is a very successful businessman who will be a fantastic Governor. He is strong on Crime & Borders, the 2nd Amendment, & loves our Military & Vets. He has my complete and total Endorsement!” he tweeted.

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of President Trump,” said Kevin Stitt. “I am ready to work with President Trump to support our veterans, advance our military bases here in Oklahoma, and make much-needed investments in our state’s roads and bridges.”

Stitt, Drew Edmondson and Chris Powell will face off in the general election on Nov. 6.