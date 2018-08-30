NW Oklahoma City neighborhood, including school, evacuated after gas line was cut
OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews are investigating after a natural gas line was cut near a metro school.
Hazmat crews responded to an area near Rosary Catholic School at NW 16th and N Penn. Thursday morning.
The Oklahoma City Fire Department says a low pressure natural gas line was cut by a construction crew.
The school, which has around 260 students, was evacuated as well as nearby homes.
The gas was believed to be at a non-dangerous level, according to fire crews.
UPDATE | 1900 Blk NW 18th St | This is a gas line that has been cut. 260 students have been moved to another area of the school and sheltered in place. 2 adjacent homes evacuated. No injuries. ONG on scene. – DM 8:57 a.m. pic.twitter.com/a6lr1K7jnp
— Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) August 30, 2018
Oklahoma Natural Gas responded to the scene to investigate.
There were no reports of any injuries.