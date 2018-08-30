NW Oklahoma City neighborhood, including school, evacuated after gas line was cut 

Posted 8:32 am, August 30, 2018, by , Updated at 09:31AM, August 30, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews are investigating after a natural gas line was cut near a metro school.

Hazmat crews responded to an area near Rosary Catholic School at NW 16th and N Penn. Thursday morning.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says a low pressure natural gas line was cut by a construction crew.

The school, which has around 260 students, was evacuated as well as nearby homes.

The gas was believed to be at a non-dangerous level, according to fire crews.

Oklahoma Natural Gas responded to the scene to investigate.

There were no reports of any injuries.