Skimming scare at gas station in Minco

MINCO, Okla. - A skimming scam at a local gas station in Minco.

Mac's Corner Store became the latest victim of skimming devices. The devices were found on three of the four gas pumps.

"I actually I didn't even know about it until the bank had contacted us on Saturday," said Jamie Oaks.

It was a phone call Oaks wasn't expecting.

"The fraud department said, hey we got charges on your account coming from Seattle Washington, and said well I'm not in Seattle Washington," Oaks said.

She immediately realized her bank account had been hacked. Thieves racked up nearly $1,000 in charges.

"It was all from a grocery store and all the transactions were made within 20 seconds of each other," said Oaks.

Oaks said she tried remembering the last place she used her card. She remembered using a the local gas station in Minco and this week a technician found something inside the card machine.

"When he opened it up he discovered there was a skimming device inside," said Melinda McPherson.

McPherson owns the store with her husband, and said on Wednesday a technician came out to look at the pin pad on one of the pumps.

"We always check for skimming devices on the outside of the pumps, but this time it was different, it was on the inside," McPherson said.

McPherson said who ever did used a key to get inside.

"We're a family owned business my husband and I, this is what we do. We know most of our customers, they're our friends and we feel like we let them down too," she said.

Now folks like Oaks plan to double check their accounts for precaution.

"I'm definitely watching it a lot closer and as far as gas, I'll be going inside to pay at the pumps for now on," said Oaks.

Oaks said thankfully her bank handled the charges. As for the gas station, all locks on the pumps have been changed.