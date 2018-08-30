Teen battling tumor gets special birthday gift from Oklahoma City Fire Department 

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Fire Department was able to fulfill a lifelong dream of a teen who has been battling brain and spinal tumors for most of his life.

On Wednesday, firefighters from Station 1 and Station 6 gave Skyler Bivens the birthday gift of a lifetime, complete with a grand tour of their headquarters station, a towering ride in Rescue Ladder 6, a trip through downtown Oklahoma City in Engine 1, and some hands-on experience with a fire hose. And, of course, pizza and cupcakes!

Skyler, who celebrated his 17th birthday, has been battling brain and spinal tumors since he was just three years old.

A recent diagnosis from his doctor suggests his current tumor is inoperable and most likely terminal.

OKCFD says it has been a lifelong dream of Skyler’s to be a firefighter and ride on a fire truck.

Thanks to Oklahoma City firefighters, that dream came true.

“The smile on Skyler’s face brought joy to all of those who participated in his special day!!” said the department in a Facebook post.