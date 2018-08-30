This Moore teacher wants her students to succeed, whether she’s on the clock or not

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. - Being a teacher in Oklahoma means more than instructing students in the classroom.

Teachers take their passion for helping kids learn with them, wherever they go or anytime of year. Whether school is in session or not.

Audrey Rucker a 4th grade teacher at Broadmoore Elementary in Moore is one of those teachers.

Just ask Jennifer Jones. Her daughter Chandler was in Audrey’s class last year.

Audrey worked with Chandler over the summer free of charge to help her not only with her school work.

"What she did was improve her educational skills but also she gave her confidence,” Jennifer told us. “Mrs. Rucker believed in my daughter when she didn't believe in herself."

Jennifer nominated Audrey Rucker for the Thankful 4 Teachers award. A $5,000 check from Air Comfort Solutions.

Principal Debra Hendrix helped us set up the surprise for Audrey by calling a school-wide assembly.

Then in the middle of it we showed up with Air Comfort Solutions Jason White and surprised Audrey by calling her out of the crowd.

The kids of Broadmoore cheered and cheered for Audrey.

"Mrs. Rucker, we appreciate everything you do for the kids the time you put in,” Jason told her as he presented her with the 5-thousand dollar check. “At Air Comfort we believe everyone will be or has been affected by a teacher and we appreciate you doing such a great job."

And what does Audrey plan to do with her 5-thousand-dollar dollars?

"My daughter wants to go to England with the sophomores,” Audrey told us. “I think this will pay her way.”

Audrey Rucker. A generous spirit and loving heart for the children of Moore.