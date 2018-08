TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa police are investigating after a deadly shooting at a convenience store.

Police responded to the convenience store around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and found one man on the ground and an abandoned car.

FOX 23 reports police believe the victim and the suspect were shooting at each other in the parking lot. The victim, who may have been in his car, was shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Tulsa police are working to determine a suspect description.