EL RENO, Okla. – Two El Reno schools were placed on lockdown due to a verbal threat.

The lockdown took place around 1:30 p.m. Friday at both Etta Dale Junior High School and El Reno High School.

The threat was investigated by the El Reno Police Department.

The secondary campus has received a verbal threat and is being investigated by ERPD. Etta Dale and EHS will remain in "lock down" until further notice. — El Reno Schools (@elrenops) August 31, 2018

Around 2 p.m., El Reno Public Schools gave the all clear.

ERPS said buses will go on with their routes with the possibility of some delays.

We have received the ALL Clear from ERPS. Buses will proceed with their routes from the elementary schools but please know that there might be some delays. We appreciate your patience and understanding. — El Reno Schools (@elrenops) August 31, 2018

No other details have been released at this time.