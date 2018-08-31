Body camera released of woman accused of biting police officer

OKLAHOMA CITY – A 32-year-old woman was taken into custody after she was accused of biting a police officer, and the whole incident was caught on a body camera.

On Aug. 28, officers were patrolling near I-40 and S. Pennsylvania Ave. when they spotted 32-year-old Eileen Kahmer trespassing on public property.

After taking Kahmer into custody, the arrest affidavit alleges that Kahmer bit an officer.

Body camera footage from one of the officers shows Kahmer biting an officer’s finger as she was being placed in the back of a patrol car. The officer attempted to pull away, and punched Kahmer several times.

The affidavit alleges that Kahmer also attempted to kick the window out on the patrol car, and grabbed another officer’s genitals while being placed in a restraint.

Kahmer was arrested on complaints of assault and battery on a police officer, trespassing on public property and two counts of assault and battery of a city official.

Warning: This video contains graphic language and content that may be inappropriate for some audiences.

