Duncan man wanted after drugs, 50 guns found in home

DUNCAN, Okla. – Police are searching for an Oklahoma man after finding dozens of guns and a large amount of drugs at his home.

While searching a home in Duncan, authorities tell KSWO that they found two pounds of methamphetamine, a large bag of marijuana, anabolic steroids and 50 guns.

Officials in Stephens County have issued an arrest warrant for Mathew Dale Smith. Smith is wanted for trafficking illegal drugs, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during a felony.

Court records show is currently out on bond for separate firearm and drug charges.