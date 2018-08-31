× Firefighters respond to car fire in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Firefighters in Oklahoma City were called to an early morning car fire in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 6 a.m. on Friday, Oklahoma City fire crews were called to a blaze at a home, near S.W. 26th St. and Youngs Blvd.

Initial reports indicated that a car and the garage of the home were on fire.

As fire crews were headed to the scene, heavy smoke could be seen coming from the area.

When firefighters got to the home, they made their way inside the garage and realized that the fire hadn’t spread to the structure yet.

Crews were able to put out the flames on the car before they severely damaged the home.