Former superintendent accused of using bond money for personal purchases

TISHOMINGO, Okla. – Officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are looking into ‘suspicious purchases’ by a former Oklahoma school superintendent.

The OSBI was contacted after the current superintendent for Tishomingo Public Schools allegedly discovered documents showing personal purchases made with the school’s money.

In all, officials are investigating whether former superintendent Kevin Duncan used $1,000 for his own purposes.

“It was explained the funds in this account came from the series 24 bond indenture, and so the funds in this account are strictly allocated for school related construction and purchases only,” Jordan Solorzano, with the OSBI, told KXII.

Recently, agents searched Duncan’s home and discovered several items that were listed as ‘suspicious purchases.’

“The suspicious purchases were made from March of 2016 to May of 2018,” she said. “Mr. Duncan’s last day as Tishomingo Schools superintendent was June 30, 2018.”

So far, no charges have been filed in the case.