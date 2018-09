Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The last day in August featured Week 1 of the Friday Night Heroes.

Most high school football teams in the state kicked off the season Friday night, and it featured many rivalry games.

Here are the games KFOR covered:

Edmond Santa Fe 31, Edmond North 7

Carl Albert 28, Midwest City 21

Del City 47, McGuinness 7

Yukon 19, Mustang 14

Westmoore 35, Moore 6