Made in Oklahoma: Watermelon and spinach salad recipe

Watermelon and Spinach Salad

Serves: 4

Description: A tangy honey-lime dressing complements the sweet watermelon and bitter arugula in this unique salad.

Ingredients:

1 Triple S watermelon, part cut into 1-inch cubes to equal 3 cups and remaining watermelon sliced into 1” slices for serving

2 cups Scissortail Farms baby spinach

2 cups Scissortail Farms arugula

½ red onion, sliced

1/3 cup Scissortail Farms mint leaves, chopped

½ cup crumbled feta cheese

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

3 tablespoon lime juice

1 tablespoon Andrew’s Honey Bees pure honey

½ teaspoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

Directions:

1. Place each of four watermelon slices onto plates for serving. You may cut these into squares, rounds or triangles.

2. In a large bowl, combine cubed watermelon, spinach, arugula, onion, mint and feta.

3. In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, lime juice, honey and salt.

4. Combine watermelon mixture with dressing. Serve on top of watermelon slices. Drizzle with additional balsamic vinegar. Serve immediately. (If not serving immediately, keep dressing and salad ingredients separate until serving time.