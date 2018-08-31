× Man arrested after allegedly selling thousands of pounds of stolen batteries

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City say a man has been taken into custody after allegedly stealing several batteries from Cox Communications.

In May, Oklahoma City officers began investigating after receiving several reports of Alphacell batteries being stolen from Cox Communications boxes. In all, records indicate that there had been 120 reported battery burglaries.

On Aug. 27, officers were patrolling near N.W. 43rd and N. May Ave. when they spotted a light coming from behind a Cox Communications electrical box. When they took a closer look, they spotted 24-year-old Nicholas Chamberlain hiding behind the box.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Chamberlain told the officers that he was “trying to find somewhere to sleep.” However, officers noted that the box had been pried open and had wires hanging out of it.

When police searched Chamberlain, they allegedly discovered wire cutters and a long blade screwdriver on his person. They also found three Alphacell batteries in the back of his truck, which was parked nearby.

The affidavit states that investigators learned that Chamberlain had sold 332 pounds of batteries to a metal recycler for $93 just three days before he was taken into custody.

After further investigation, authorities learned that he had sold 2,811 pounds of batteries to metal recyclers in the past year. In all, it appears as though he received less than $700 for the stolen property.

Chamberlain was arrested on six complaints of making a false declaration of ownership to a pawnbroker, one count of concealing stolen property and one count of second-degree burglary.