Man’s stolen security camera continues recording after theft

OKLAHOMA CITY - Many people have security cameras on and around their homes these days, but there are likely few that can say they've had one stolen -- and the supposed culprits caught on the stolen camera. Well, Creel McFarland's on the shortlist.

"...these videos were sent to your phone?" I asked McFarland at his home on Oklahoma City's far north side Friday afternoon.

"Correct. So I can watch that camera and here's all the clips."

McFarland was woken up with a flurry of activity on his phone Thursday morning, believing that one of his office security cameras was the offender. Until he remembered he left one inside his car, parked outside his home near NW 192nd and Western, the night before.

"It had been stolen out of my car," McFarland said. "Right outside. And the motion was someone using the camera, wherever they were."

Well, where they appeared to be was a hotel room, and McFarland believes the people caught on the 11 videos, each about 12 seconds in length, were the ones who took the camera from his car the previous night.

"The live (videos) was them dumping stuff out onto the bed, them sorting through and you could see excitement, 'Hey! Look at this! Look what we got!'"

"You see this -- did you realize what you had in the first place?" I asked him.

"I was pretty sure. I was like, 'Oh, this is amazing!'"

The videos show at least one man, possibly two, and a woman inside the room. In one video, the woman appears to be trying to figure out how the camera works. Many of the videos are mundane -- the camera recording anytime it saw motion the room (McFarland believes the reason was the TV, which was in frame for the majority of the videos).

"So we know what tattoo she has on her leg," McFarland said while watching one of the videos. "Saw someone shooting up there. And passing out, and then waking back up."

When asked if he was upset about the burglary of his car, McFarland said he wasn't, and that if the people needed the camera that badly, it's theirs. However, he did file a report and hand over the videos to the Oklahoma City Police Department.